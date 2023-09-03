Kal Ho Naa Ho – starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan in the leads, is one of the most-loved films of the early 2000s that fans watch even today. But did you know before Preity bagged the role of Naina Catherine Kapur, the part offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan? Read how she reacted when asked about her feelings about losing the role.

In a throwback video from an old season of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, Kareena got candid about her feelings on Preity bagging the role. She even added that PZ became a star only because of this film. Read on to know how fans reacted to this video.

On being asked by Karan Johar about her thought process when she didn’t do Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I guess it was greed or I don’t know what it is, but definitely something that was wrong. But (what I) really was upset about was that I did wrong to you by not taking your call. I lost a friendship for more than a year and a half with you. That was it. I don’t care about the role. I don’t care about the film.”

On being asked by Karan if she ever wanted to call him and ask to be a part of the film, Kareena Kapoor Khan replied, “Yeah.” When asked why she didn’t pick up the phone and make the call, KKK replied, “Preity Zinta was already… You all were shooting.” When asked to answer, “So what were your thoughts when you saw the film?” Kareena replied, “Yeah, I know I missed out on a role of a lifetime.”

On being asked if she felt she could have pulled off playing Kal Ho Naa Ho’s Naina better than Preity Zinta, Kareena Kapoor Khan replied, “She was wonderful in the film but I think the credit goes to you and of course the director Nikhil (Nikkhil Advani), that completely changed her overnight.”

Reacting to this resurfaced clip, one netizen commented, “You changed her completely overnight.” Excuse Me? Preity was an established actress long before you were even launched by your home buddies with your childhood friend. This is how the art can be differentiated. Just by doing loud and “posh” role she thought she (at the time of interview) was qualified even to give such statements. It’s just sheer arrogance that is supported and encouraged by these groupism circle. Also look at the Karan mentality, not countering her argument in that. Shameless both of them.”’

Another wrote, “Preity was the best in this movie. I think Kareena would have been to artificial for the role. I can’t see her playing that role.”

A third added, “Though Kareena’s movies are very nostalgic, Preeti was an excellent choice for Kal Ho Naa Ho. Back in the early 2000’s Kareena acting was rather cringe and over-expressive. Whereas Preeti made in my opinion 2 of the greatest movies with SRK…Which was Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer Zaara.”

One more noted, “Kareena is good as Pooh but Preity was the perfect portrayal of a simple girl living next door.”

Another commented, “she’s so self-obsessed she really thinks Preity was average for the role and Karan giving her that role “changed her” when Preity Zinta is such a fine actress far far better than Kareena.”

One more added, “If insecurity and jealousy were a person”

What are your thoughts after watching this throwback video of Kareena Kapoor Khan talking about losing Kal Ho Na Ho to Preity Zinta? Let us know in the comments.

