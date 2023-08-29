Karan Johar is one of the most renowned and famous directors in Bollywood, who has given us some of the most iconic films of Indian cinema. The director, who often gets trolled on social media for his bold takes on the personal and professional front, has now addressed the ‘gay’ concept from back in the day and how he pretended to love a girl in class 10. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Karan enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with over 16 million followers on Instagram. The director is pretty honest about his opinion on the platform and never misses an opportunity to give it back to trolls in a savage way.

Now, talking about the latest scoop, Karan Johar appeared on Nikhil Taneja’s podcast titled, ‘Be A Man Yaar’ and said, “I pretended to be in love with a girl in the 10th standard. Her name was Shalaka.”He added, “Today what you call ‘gay, ’fag’ or ‘homo’, said in a derogatory tone, it was called pansy in those days.”

The director added, “And it was a word that literally had really pushed me into a shell.” Karan Johar then appreciated the only Bollywood actor and said, “Shah Rukh Khan was the first man that didn’t make me feel lesser.”

For those who don’t know, KJo and SRK are close friends, and the actor has appeared in many films directed by Karan.

