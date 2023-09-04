Shah Rukh Khan is all set to take the box office by storm with his upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee, featuring Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and others. The craze is so huge that every new day, it’s making and breaking new records. And we are going gaga over it. Scroll ahead to read the new update.

SRK, after four years, has made a comeback to the screens, and we ain’t complaining. The superstar started the fire with Pathaan, and now it’s spreading with Jawan, and it might see a new turn with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Atlee’s directorial Jawan is already making so much noise at the box office that every day, we are counting the advance ticket sales. Shah Rukh Khan starrer will release on September 7, 2023, and while we still have three days in hand, here’s the new update of the advance ticket sale.

As mentioned by LetsCinema on Twitter (now X), Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has already sold 10 Lakh+ tickets across India while beating SRK’s Pathaan and Sunny Deol‘s Gadar 2 with still three days to release. It has Rs 125+ crore worldwide opening on cards.

#LetsCinema EXCLUSIVE: #Jawan has sold a staggering 10L+ tickets across India beating the pre-sale of #Gadar2 and #Pathaan in style with 3 days to go for release. 125+ crores worldwide opening on cards! pic.twitter.com/URMwuw9IYU — LetsCinema (@letscinema) September 4, 2023

For the unversed, Atlee‘s directorial Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan witnessed a 40,000 ticket sale within 2 hours of advance booking on Friday. On September 3, we had reported that the advance booking response was outstanding, and with over 400,000 tickets already sold, it had created a stir on the internet. But, today, it has crossed with another level, and it has been counted as more than 10 Lakh tickets.

Ahmazing!

These countings are just proving how much the audience is waiting to witness Shah Rukh Khan’s double dhamaka on the screen as he will be seen in a dual role in the movie. We are super excited. What about you?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Gadar 2 Box Office Day 24: Sunny Deol Starrer Is Historic, Enters 500 Crore Club On Sunday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News