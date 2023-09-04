It was a good second weekend for Dream Girl 2 as collections continued to gain momentum on Sunday as well. There was good jump seen all over again as 8.10 crores came in. There has been practically neck to neck competition that the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has been having with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 all this while, but then on Saturday and Sunday it was latter that was bound to be better due to mass masala entertainment quotient to it. Still, Dream Girl 2 has managed to stand on its feet and deliver well.

The Raaj Shaandilyaa directed film has now entered the 80s in quick time and its current score reads 86.16 crores. That’s an average of over 8.50 crores per day ever since its release 10 days back, which is quite good.

If not for Jawan releasing this Thursday, Dream Girl 2 could well have taken a shot at even 120 crores lifetime. However, for now it will fall short but not before it had scored a century at the box office.

For producer Ekta Kapoor, the film’s success is good news indeed since it has now crossed the entire lifetime score of her last big hit, Veere Di Wedding, which had a lifetime score of 83 crores. Next up would be her Ek Villain [106 crores] and eventually Dream Girl 2 would be aiming to go past that score as well.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

