Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is just 3 days away from hitting theatres and the stage is all set for King Khan’s arrival. Fans all across the country are ready for grand celebrations, bigger than Pathaan and excitement is at its peak. Amid this on-ground craze, let’s see where the film has reached at the box office in terms of day 1 advance booking!

With SRK sharing the screen with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara for the first time, fans are excited to their core. Not just fans but even neutral audience is eager to watch SRK’s intriguing avatars on the big screen. With so much hype all around, we’re about to witness a record-breaking start in the history of Hindi cinema.

As of 7 a.m. today, Jawan has sold tickets worth 17 crores gross all across the country for day 1 (excluding blocked seats). It is now just 1.50 crores away from Gadar 2’s 18.50 crores gross (final advance booking for the opening day). That’s simply superb as the film still has 3 days left to arrive in theatres. On Friday, this Shah Rukh Khan starrer was selling tickets on another level but slowed down on Saturday, which is completely understood as it’s a normal trend with all big releases. And just as expected, it picked up the pace yet again towards Sunday evening.

So far, Jawan has sold tickets over 5.75 lakh and that includes data from national cinema chains as well as normal screens. Interestingly, after national cinema chains’ domination on Friday and Saturday, Sunday saw a surge in single screens’ advance booking and it will keep increasing now.

By today or tomorrow, a full listing of shows on the online ticket booking platforms will be done and that will give more boost to Jawan’s day 1 advance booking.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

