As we write, the trailer of Jawan has taken over the internet and is shattering records. It’s a treat for all Shah Rukh Khan fans and is surely to boost the advance booking, resulting in a riot at the Indian box office. But before that happens, let’s take a look at how director Atlee has fared at ticket windows and also know about his track record!

For those who don’t know, Atlee is a popular director in the Tamil film industry. In his career spanning a decade, he has directed only 4 films and 3 out of them are with Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay. This combo is a blockbuster in Kollywood and fans love how the director presents his hero on the big screen. His films are usually mass entertainers, what we popular term as ‘masala’ films.

In his entire career, Atlee is yet to deliver a flop, and that’s what makes him a credible and bankable director. He has a 100% track record and is known as a hit machine in Kollywood. The record seems to remain intact as Jawan is looking to see an unprecedented response and might earn more than the combined collection of Atlee’s films at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the collection of Atlee’s films:

Raja Rani (2013) – 65 crores

Theri (2016) – 105 crores

Mersal (2017) – 135 crores

Bigil (2019) – 171 crores

We can see a trend of increasing collection of Atlee’s films and with Jawan, he’s set to witness a jump like never before.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

