Jada Pinkett Smith has made it to the headlines again. What’s interesting is that the actress from Collateral has dragged Will Smith into the new motion as well. As per a recent report by People, Pinkett Smith is seeking more than $49,000 in legal fees, following her success in a lawsuit filed by Will Smith’s friend Bilaal Salaam. For those unversed, Salaam sued Jada Pinkett Smith for intentional infliction of emotional distress (IIED) in a $3 million lawsuit. The lawsuit in question was filed back in December 2025.

Now, with the new action taken by the Set It Off actress under California’s anti-SLAPP statute, will she win the requested amount? And will that add to the actress’s net worth? Before this news is revealed, let’s take a look at the current net worth of Jada Pinkett Smith. Below, we have provided details on Jada Pinkett Smith’s net worth and her real estate breakdown. Meanwhile, in this article, we also discuss the salary of the Angel Has Fallen star.

What Is Jada Pinkett Smith’s Net Worth?

Jada Pinkett Smith is one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood. Her most appreciated on-screen work was seen in films like Reign Over Me and King Richard, the film that helped Will Smith win an Oscar in 2022. Meanwhile, it should be noted that she has also been part of many beloved franchises, including The Matrix, where she appeared in the 2003 entry, The Matrix Reloaded. Other similar, highly praised movie franchises are the thriller Scream series, as well as Madagascar. She was also seen as the antagonist in the 2014 show Gotham. All of this has only helped her earn a massive net worth. As of 2026, per Celebrity Net Worth, the Net Worth of Jada Pinkett Smith is $50 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jada Pinkett Smith’s salary on HawthoRNe was $150,000 per episode. The website also suggests that a large portion of her net worth stems from her marriage to one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors, Will Smith.

Jada Pinkett Smith first gained recognition in the 1990s through a sitcom titled A Different World. This was a spin-off of The Cosby Show. Later, in the movies, she was widely appreciated for starring alongside Eddie Murphy in The Nutty Professor.

It should be noted that she is not only known for her acting skills but also for her musical career. Jada Pinkett Smith is also the frontwoman of a nu-metal band called Wicked Wisdom. The act in question achieved great success in the early 2000s and was even a part of the music festival dedicated to Ozzy Osbourne, Ozzfest, in 2005.

Alongside her husband, she founded the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation in 2005. Together, they aim to support young people and their families in urban cities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

Jada Pinkett Smith Real Estate

It is not only her on-stage and on-screen career that has helped Jada Pinkett Smith gain a great Net Worth. Her $50 million Net worth also comes from her properties.

Together, Will and Jada reportedly own ten properties. Back in 1999, the couple bought a 100-acre property in the hills between Malibu and Calabasas, California, for $7.5 million. Next, they bought the nearby lands and turned them into a 150-acre property.

Similarly, the couple owns outer properties in Kauai, Hawaii; a gated community in Hidden Hills, California; and one in Utah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

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