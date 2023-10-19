Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo has shattered massive records at the box office even before it witnessed its big release. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial left behind Pathaan and Jawan with its advance booking collections for Day 1. With numbers surging over 100 crores for the opening weekend, it has become the 4th Indian film to achieve the milestone. Scroll below for more details!

Leo is a Tamil action thriller that also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand in pivotal roles. After Kaithi and Vikram, this is said to be the third film in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Also known as Thalapathy 67, the film has been spreading its magic worldwide with humungous collections in its kitty.

The latest we hear is that Leo has crossed the 100 crores gross mark in advance booking for the opening weekend. This is indeed huge, with only three Indian films to have achieved the milestone at the domestic box office previously – Baahubali 2, KGF 2, and RRR.

While fans couldn’t keep calm as Thalapathy Vijay arrived at the theatres, the critics’ and audiences’ initial reviews were mixed. Many are, in fact, bashing the storyline and expressing their disappointment on social media. Only time will tell if Leo manages to pass the test of time or if it lands flat owing to the mixed word of mouth!

As far as the overseas market is concerned, Leo is expected to grab the spot of second-biggest opener ever. It is expected to leave behind RRR‘s $8.55 million opening to land at #2 after Baahubali 2‘s $10.25 million.

Leo has been released in theatres worldwide on 19th October 2023.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for latest box office updates!

Must Read: Leo Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go): Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Thrashes Pathaan, All Set To Surpass Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Jawan’s 41 Crores Today With Around 18 Lakh Tickets Already Sold Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News