Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo has finally arrived in theatres, and it’s a celebratory mood all over, especially in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Telugu-speaking states. With as early as 3 a.m. shows scheduled, the film has registered a bumper box office opening and is ready to put a solid number on the board. As the highly-anticipated biggie is now in cinema halls, let’s see how it fared in day 1 advance booking!

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film enjoyed immense hype in the pre-release phase due to suspense over its inclusion in LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). Till now, we have got enough hints that the biggie will be a part of LCU, but as it is finally in theatres, we’ll get a stamp of confirmation. Along with that universe factor, the stardom of Thalapathy Vijay has pulled off wonders.

All thanks to Thalapathy Vijay’s extraordinary craze, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana have shown an earth-shattering response in pre-sales. Even in the Hindi belt, despite no promotions at all, Leo has attracted impressive numbers. Overall, the advance booking for day 1 has closed at a staggering 46.10 crores gross in India (all languages included & excluding blocked seats). This sum accounts for a sale of over 24 lakh tickets.

With 46.10 crores gross, Leo has comfortably beaten Jawan’s 41 crores gross to register the highest day 1 advance booking for an Indian film at the Indian box office in 2023. This is a huge feat, and while the Shah Rukh Khan starrer had garnered 75 crores net with its 41 crores gross, it’ll be interesting to see where Thalapathy Vijay’s film lands at the end of the day.

