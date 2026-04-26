Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 will now near the end of its box office run. Despite competition from Bhooth Bangla, it registered a thunderous Sunday. That’s not it; Aditya Dhar’s directorial also surpassed Chhaava to record the 3rd highest sixth weekend in Hindi cinema. Scroll below for the day 39 early trends!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 39 Early Estimates

The spy action thriller sequel was expected to slow down after five glorious weeks. But it made most of the weekend boost. According to early trends, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected 3-3.50 crore across all languages on day 39. It witnessed another favorable jump from 3 crore collected on the sixth Saturday.

Sanjay Dutt co-starrer outshined Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 to be the second choice of the audience. The overall box office collection in India will wrap around 1167.23-1167.73 crore after 39 days. It will likely conclude its theatrical journey within the 1175 crore mark, as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.

Check out the detailed breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Week 4: 58 crore

Week 5: 20.63 crore

Day 37: 1.6 crore

Day 38: 3 crore

Day 39: 3-3.5 crore

Total: 1167.23-1167.73 crore

Scores the fifth highest sixth weekend of Hindi cinema!

In its third weekend, Dhurandhar accumulated around 7.6-8.1 crore net. It surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (5.82 crore) to become the 5th highest sixth weekend grosser of Bollywood.

Check out the highest sixth weekend collections in Bollywood (net):

Dhurandhar: 16.55 crore Stree 2: 14.32 crore Chhaava: 10.05 crore Jawan: 8.47 crore Dhurandhar 2: 7.6-8.1 crore Pathaan: 5.82 crore Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 4.10 crore Badhaai Ho: 3.95 crore Mahavatar Narsimha: 3.48 crore Drishyam 2: 3.26 crore

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 10 (Early Trends): A Bumper Sunday, Enters Akshay Kumar’s Top 5 Post-COVID Grossers!

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