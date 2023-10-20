Adipurush was undoubtedly one of the biggest projects in the history of Indian cinema. It had been in the making for a long, and after crossing several hurdles, the film made its way to the box office in 2023. Starring Yash, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in key roles, the magnum opus unfortunately turned out to be one of the biggest disasters of all time.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is based on the Indian epic Ramayana. Considering the subject, the makers went full throttle and spent a humongous amount to churn out the project. While the exact still remains debatable, an amount ranging from 450-550 crores was said to be spent on a budget. Further, more money was spent to rectify flaws in post-production.

Adipurush was in the negative limelight ever since the first teaser was dropped, and it kept increasing till the time of its release. Despite this negativity, the film created a massive buzz and saw superb responses in pre-sales. Prabhas fans wholeheartedly supported the film and helped to rake in a strong opening at the Indian box office. But after a terrific start, the biggie fell like ninepins.

Let’s take a look at the daily breakdown of Adipurush (Hindi) at the Indian box office:

Day 1- 37.25 crores

Day 2- 38 crores

Day 3- 38.25 crores

First weekend- 113.50 crores

Day 4- 8.5 crores

Day 5- 5.70 crores

Day 6- 4.25

Day 7- 3.05

First week- 135 crores

Day 8- 2.50 crores

Day 9- 3.50 crores

Day 10- 2.70 crores

Remaining days- 3.30 crores

Lifetime- 147 crores

Adipurush was released on 16th June 2023 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

