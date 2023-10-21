Rana Daggubati is one of the very whose quirkiness might win you over again and again. The Baahubali actor was an instant click with his brooding looks as Bhallaladeva. He charmingly made his way to the hearts of Bollywood fans while making a move at Naina in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The actor recently talked about some basic trivia about these two characters, which is worth digging into.

For context, Bhallaladeva was the antagonist of the Baahubali franchise, played by Rana. He was evil and was misguided by his father, Bijjaladeva, to make wicked moves against his adoptive brother, Amarendra Baahubali.

In a recent interaction with Anupama Chopra, Rana Daggubati talked about this much-loved yet hated character from the franchise having a wicked ownership over the franchise being titled after Prabhas‘ Baahubali. While Chopra asked him, “Three reasons why Bhallaldeva should have been the long-term ruler of Mahishmati.”

Rana’s answers would have surprised anyone. He quipped, “But he was the long-term ruler in Mahishmati anyway. Who else is the long-term ruler in Mahishmati?” Talking about Prabhas’ Baahubali, fun trolling him the actor, “He ruled for a very short, like 15 minutes of the film. Five minutes of the climax was Amarendra, rest of the film, I was ruling anyway!”

What’s interesting is the actor’s admission of the film was not at all wrong, only it didn’t strike the way he owned it. More interestingly, even director SS Rajamouli once admitted that Bhallaladeva is indeed a stronger character than Baahubali.

In the same interview, Anupama Chopra asked Rana Daggubati, “Three reasons why Naina from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani should have chosen Vikram over Bunny.” Rana narrated an interesting tale about the casting of the film and revealed how he was a last-minute entry.

He revealed being at Mehboob Studios, some actors might have refused Ayan to do the film, and he hesitatingly asked Rana, “Listen, will you do this part?” Rana agreed happily, and that is how he turned Vikram, the tall-dark-and-handsome prince charming, whom Naina should have actually gone for instead of the toxic and confused Bunny for sure!

You can watch the interesting parts of this conversation here, shared by Anupama Chopra’s Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama Chopra (@anupama.chopra)

For more such trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Vijay Deverakonda Reunites With Rahul Sankrityan Five Years After ‘Taxiwala’ For Period Action Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News