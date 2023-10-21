Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are two beauties who have been pitted against each other time and again. However, the comparisons stopped when PCJ moved abroad and settled in Hollywood, trying to carve a niche for herself. The actress, however, faced a strong comparison between her and Bebo, all of which started with the film Aitraaz.

The drama starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena playing the lead, and the Quantico actress playing the negative lead. After the film, the two actresses kept attacking each other via digs.

When Priyanka Chopra won a National Award for Fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan went on record to say that she doesn’t crave National Awards. PC responded via media, calling it a ‘sour grapes’ attitude. However, over the years and maturity, both the actresses took the high road.

But the internet never forgets. So we caught hold of a video where Kareena was reportedly talking about brands and comparing Hollywood and Bollywood actresses. During a media interaction, a reporter asked Bebo, “Working abroad does make them a bigger brand,” hinting at Priyanka Chopra and her move towards Hollywood.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, in a jiffy, replied with a firm no. She further said, “That means if you work abroad also, it doesn’t mean anything naa. Aap agar abroad jaayein aur waapas aayein yahan aapki salary badhegi wo pata nahi mujhe.”

The actress further said, “To I don’t know, it’s the same thing. Ki aap Hollywood mein kaam kar rahe ho yaa yahaan aap kar rahe ho, I think your brand value is as much as you deliver, and I think it is as much as your personality is. Har ek brand ki ek personality hoti hai.” Not getting a direct remark on Priyanka Chopra might have irked the reporter, who further took a sarcastic dig and said, “Very Intelligent.”

Kareena Kapoor immediately picked up the dig and came back with a confident attack, “I am very intelligent.”

The video was shared by a Reddit community and you can check it out here.

However, this was a thing of the past since the Chameli actress and the Fashion superstar buried the hatchet when they decided to grace Karan Johar‘s Koffee couch together. In fact, Kareena even admitted that she keeps Priyanka in high regard since she has worked hard to be where she is.

Well, we agree that Priyanka Chopra Jonas indeed made way for Bollywood divas to search for opportunities at a global level. After her, it was Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt who tried their hands on Hollywood projects.

Coming back to Kareena, she currently, on the work front, is receiving a lot of appreciation for her OTT debut, Jaane Jaan, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh.

