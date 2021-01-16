This pandemic has given us a lot of internet sensations. From ‘Desi’ content creators like Dolly Singh, Ronit Ashra, Bhuvan Bam to ‘Videsi’ content creators including Just Sul and Amanda Cerny. Guess who’s the current obsession on the internet? It’s none other than ‘Dancing Dad’ Ricky Pond.

Ricky is a father of two, from the US (who is a graphic designer by profession) and dances to popular Hindi songs, makes videos and takes the internet by storm.

The response to Ricky Pond’s dances videos is amazing and people across the world are enjoying his content. From Shah Rukh Khan’s Chhaiya Chhaiya to Allu Arjun’s Butta Bomma and Hrithik Roshan’s Ghungroo, the Dancing Dad never misses a chance to steal the limelight.

Here are 5 times, Ricky Pond stole the show like a star-

Along with the moves, Ricky Pond has got the expressions also. No kidding there! Farah Khan who happens to be the choreographer of Shah Rukh Khan’s Chhaiya Chhaiya commented on Dancing Dad’s video and wrote, “Ul r killin it.. now try it on a moving train 😄😜”. Malaika Arora who danced along with SRK in the song also commented on the video and wrote, “I love it . Toooooo cool ♥️” We wonder if SRK has seen the video yet.

Imagine a foreigner dancing on Ranveer Singh’s song with the same energy as him? Just priceless. Ricky shared a video where he is dancing to Malhari from Bajirao Mastani and guess who commented on his video? It’s none other than Ranveer himself. The actor reacted to his video and wrote, “👑 yeeea!!! get it !!! 😍❤️🙌🏽”

Aila, not just Hindi songs, the Dancing Dad can also groove on Telugu too. Whoa, we are impressed already. Ricky Pond danced on Allu Arjun’s superhit track, Butta Bomma. He’s just too cute to describe in words.

Ricky Pond dancing on Hrithik Roshan’s song is like a dream come true. And he isn’t just dancing for the sake of dancing but can actually nail the steps with so much ease. We wonder if HR has seen the video yet? If not, we would love to see his reaction to this video of a Dancing Dad.

Yet another iconic song of Shah Rukh Khan, we are SOLD already. The song is from Main Hoon Na and stars SRK, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao in pivotal roles. Director Farah Khan reacted to Ricky Pond’s video of dancing on Gori Gori and wrote, “U guys r killin it.. n I should know.. i choreographed this song😄👍🏻”

Isn’t this Dancing Dad an absolute cutie?

We love Ricky Pond’s videos and are addicted to them. Have you seen them yet? If not, follow him right away on Instagram, enjoy the fun videos and thank us later.

