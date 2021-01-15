Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez channels her inner ballerina in her latest posts on social media. The actress looks every inch a stunning dance diva in a string of new pictures she shared on Instagram

In the images, Jacqueline is seen wearing pristine white leotard paired with champagne coloured shoes.

“Time is now Queens,” Jacqueline Fernandez wrote as the caption with one image. “Remember who you are,” she captioned the second picture.

Jacqueline Fernandez also counted making filter coffee among her many talents, going by her social media post on Friday.

The actress posted two pictures on her Instagram stories. The first features a woman preparing some coffee in a hotel for the actress.

The second image features Jacqueline pouring the hot beverage in a traditional glass.

On the image, she wrote: “I make filter coffee now too!!”

Jacqueline recently shot her portions for the horror comedy “Bhoot Police” and has now commenced shooting for “Bachchan Pandey“, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.

This year, Jacqueline Fernandez will reunite with superstar Salman Khan for “Kick 2“. The two had earlier co-starred in the 2014 action heist film “Kick”. Jacqueline will also share screen space with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s “Cirkus“.

