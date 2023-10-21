The only good thing that came out from this depressive Friday of watching Ganapath & Yaariyan 2 on the same day was I got to watch Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 trailer on the big screen & it screams MASSSSSY MASSSSY MASSSSYYYYY! Respecting the legacy set by Kabir Khan in 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger, Yash Raj Films surprised big time when they chose Ali Abbas Zafar to helm Tiger Zinda Hai.

I still stand by my choice of Tiger Zinda Hai (a SOLID 4/5 film) being an A-tier commercial potboiler blockbuster, up there with films like Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram & Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. It’s such an entertaining film and a very rare case of part 2 being so better than part 1.

Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma jumping from delivering a polar-opposite subject with Shah Rukh Khan in Fan to a film that is touted to bring Blockbuster Khan back on track is such a fascinating aspect to ponder upon.

Another reason why Tiger 3 is such an important film for Salman Khan is his recent filmography. Okay, if I ask you to guess which was the last good film delivered by Salman, what would your completely unbiased answer be? Mine is Tiger Zinda Hai, which was released six years ago in 2017.

Six years is a massive gap between two good films, even for a superstar like Salman Khan. Yes, COVID-19 happened, and we lost a couple of years, but even during that, he kept delivering films like Radhe. Antim, no matter how decent it was, it indeed wasn’t up to the level we expect an SK film to be.

By teasing Emraan Hashmi for a couple of seconds in the Tiger 3 trailer, the mystery around his character is real. A Joker-Batman-like face-off, PLEASE! We’ve seen two human bodies fight together a lot; let the battle this time be ‘brain vs. heart’. The dialogue “Yeh khel haatho ka nahi, dimaag ka hai!” concretes the fact that it’s going to a wild duel between the two.

We’re READY to fill in the theatres with ‘seetis & taalis’ during Pathaan’s sequence. November 12, please be HISTORIC!

