Priyanka Chopra has become a global icon with her outstanding performances in both Bollywood and Hollywood. The multi-talented actress has won hearts with her inspiring career and continues to do so. Apart from that, she also thrives in her personal life as she enjoys living with her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie, in the US. While she is committed to her married life now, she has had her fair share of fun when she was younger, and the story of her almost first kiss will leave you in splits.

PeeCee won the Miss World beauty pageant in 2000 and later got into Bollywood. In her early years, she played various roles with many Bollywood stars. She soon established herself as a leading lady and bagged many awards.

Priyanka Chopra spent most of her childhood in India but later went to the US while she was in high school. In her memoir, Unfinished, the Quantico star revealed how she was living with her aunt in the US, who did not allow her to have a boyfriend. Despite that, she had some romance going on in school with a boy whom she addressed as Bob in her book.

The Sky Is Pink actress revealed she used to sneak around the restrictions but with extreme caution. He could not even directly call her and take his sister’s help.

At one point, Priyanka managed to sneak her boyfriend inside the house when her aunt was out. She revealed that the two of them watched TV together and almost had their first kiss when she heard her aunt return.

As the two panicked, the Citadel actress made Bob hide in the closet. She added how she pretended to be studying when her aunt entered her room but quickly suspected something was fishy. She probably smelled Bob’s cologne.

Priyanka Chopra’s aunt then asked her to open the closet, and the story took a dramatic turn. The actress narrated, “I was shaking so badly I could hardly stand and walk to the closet. I’d never seen my aunt this angry. I opened the closet door, and it was a big mess: a boy came out.

PC was later sent to live with her other relatives in Massachusetts, but she and Bob maintained a long-distance relationship. It finally came to an end when she found out Bob was dating her best friend in Indiana.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Rana Dagubatti Owns Prabhas’ ‘Amarendra Baahubali’ Calling ‘Bhalladeva’ The OG Ruler Of Mahishmati, Says “He Ruled Only For 5-15 Minutes…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News