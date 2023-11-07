Two of the biggest Tamil film industry icons, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, are coming together for a cinematic spectacle, Thug Life, which was previously dubbed as ‘KH 234’. Ever since the report was out, fans have been eagerly waiting to know more about the film. The two are joining forces 36 years after Nayakan.

The film proudly features a formidable technical team, with AR Rahman composing the music, Sreekar Prasad handling the editing, Ravi K Chandran in charge of cinematography, and the dynamic stunt duo, Anbu and Arivu, known collectively as AnbAriv. These skilled professionals have recently shared intriguing insights about the film.

During a conversation with The Hindu, the talented stuntmaster duo, Anbu and Arivu, have recently confirmed that Thug Life will be a thrilling action-packed film, a revelation that is sure to ignite the excitement of film aficionados. The stuntmasters said, “It will be of Hollywood standard.” It is also worth pointing out that the stuntmasters have worked with Kamal Haasan previously in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action saga Vikram.

So ‘KH 234’ marks their second collaboration with superstar Kamal Haasan. AnbAriv expressed their enthusiasm for the project, acknowledging, “While we were excited, we know that it is a big responsibility to deliver the goods. We started working on the action possibilities the minute we got the call.”

“As action choreographers, our job is not just to stage the sequence. We read the entire script and suggest places where the ‘heat’ is missing. We sometimes even suggest characters and dialogues in the lead-up to the fight. Ten years ago, we would listen to just a basic storyline and work on action scenes,” they recalled.

“Today, we have to get involved with the lead to the action, which basically refers to why the hero is fighting at that point in time in the film. Only then can we satisfy audiences, giving them an impression that if they were the protagonist, they would do the same as well,” the duo added.

Before the official title of the project was revealed, the production company Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) unveiled the first look poster for the upcoming Mani Ratnam film. The poster features Kamal, with only his eyes visible, exuding an aura of unwavering determination and courage.

To intensify the anticipation and buzz surrounding the project, RKFI also revealed that the Malayalam sensation Dulquer Salmaan will be part of the Thug Life cast.

