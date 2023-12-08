After being romantically linked with several celebs, Selena Gomez finally confirms her relationship with producer Benny Blanco. She initially revealed it via a fan account and then went all out and shared a picture of her resting on the chest of a guy who is mostly Blanco. The duo has known each other for years, and Blanco has worked with Sel’s former love, Justin Bieber.

For the unversed, Selena and Blanco got together in 2015 for her song Same Old Love and Kill Em, and this year, she brought out her Single Soon with the music producer. Also, a few years back, the producer called Sel, a cookie-cutter pop artist, praised Justin for being more upfront about things. As per reports, people are not very happy about the Rare Beauty founder’s alleged new relationship with Blanco.

On December 7th, Selena Gomez confirmed dating music producer Benny Blanco via the celebrity fan account Pop Faction. Many people did not take the news lightly and said negatively about the alleged new couple. The Calm Down crooner, known to take the high road and stay away from online negativity, took on her fierce avatar and defended her new love. According to Pop Base, Selena defended her Blanco amid relationship news with him.

She responded to one of the negative comments, “Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me? The end […] and he’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.” She also wrote in a separate comment that Blanco is allegedly her absolute everything in her heart.

In response to haters slamming her choice, Selena Gomez shaded her ex, seemingly Justin Bieber, and said, “Oh sweetheart, I’ve been in therapy since I was 18. I know what’s best for me, and I will fight till I get what I deserve. I appreciate your misguided input, but I’m growing. Don’t feel free to grow with me; just know I’m not going to be with a f***boy ever again. Sorry to disappoint.”

However, she’s being judged by the netizens for her revelations and taking a stand for alleged BF Benny Blanco, and she has been called out for that, too.

One of the users wrote, “NURSE, she’s out again.”

Another said, “i love her, but this is embarrassing…he literally talked down on her to lift up her ex.”

A third one said, “selena is really a high schooler mentally cause wdym youve probably been dating for a month, and he’s already the best thing that happened to u?”

Followed by one saying, “I wish she offered the world more.”

Another said, “You don’t need to belittle your exes, girl.”

And “why does she speak?”

One said, “She’s so awful at relationships it’s comical at this point.”

Another, bringing Justin Bieber into it, said, “SHE IS DRAGGING JUSTIN THROUGH THE MUD OMG.”

Check out the posts going viral on X with screenshots of Selena Gomez’s comments here:

Selena Gomez defends relationship with Benny Blanco after confirming they’re dating: “Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end […] and he’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts” pic.twitter.com/AB7TdS39Pg — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 7, 2023

"I'm not going to be with a f*ck boy ever again"

— Selena Gomez pic.twitter.com/Pfjvr5kbVC — Selena Gomez Charts (@SGchartupdate) December 7, 2023

Selena Gomez responds to a fan who said she fights for her boyfriend Benny Blanco but takes a social break to stand with people dying. — "You're right" pic.twitter.com/6iZHynoz9S — Selena Gomez Charts (@selenagchart) December 7, 2023

As per reports, Selena has been dating him for six months, and a single by her will allegedly be released in a few months.

Selena Gomez reveals that she’s been in a relationship with Benny Blanco for 6 months. pic.twitter.com/fCYR0sgA6G — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) December 7, 2023

Earlier this year, Selena Gomez was also linked with Drew Taggart, Zayn Malik, and The Bear star Jeremy Allen White. But they all turned out to be rumors.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

