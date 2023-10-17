Iron Claw is an action-packed movie written and directed by Sean Durkin. The thrilling 2-hour-10-minute film features Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich. In the movie, Kevin’s father, the renowned former wrestler Fritz Von Erich, is played by Holt McCallany.

Harris Dickinson and Jeremy Allen White play Zac’s brothers in the movie. Both men star as David and Kerry, respectively. The three brothers had to struggle with different familial issues. They strive to attain their father’s lofty heights outside and inside the sport.

At 35, the teen star of High School Musical has transformed into a perfect physical specimen. Zac Efron was first seen in October 2022 on the movie’s set, flaunting his new hairdo and muscular physique. White explained to Esquire about Efron’s role in making their gym sessions look easy. Both men had to bulk up for their respective roles.

The trailer begins with Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich practicing inside the wrestling ring. Kerry was convinced by their father to embrace wrestling. The three brothers try to follow in their father’s footsteps. They fight in the ring as one and believe they can do anything together.

According to the trailer, Fritz Von Erich pushes his sons too hard to attain perfection. This almost makes Kevin lose control of himself. He suffers a major loss but eventually rises to seek immortality in the sport. The trailer also features the appearance of other top stars, including Lily James, Maura Tierney, and Holt McCallany.

Zac Efron and White’s bulky stature has gathered much attention following the release of the movie trailer. Efron was once known for his roles in musicals and comedy movies. As a result, Iron Claw is his latest dramatic biopic after he was cast as Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Allen White has won acclaim for his numerous roles as beloved characters on TV. He starred as Philip Gallagher in the 11th season of “Shameless.” His most recent movie was his role in The Bear as a tormented but charming chef, Carmy Berzato.

The release of Iron Claw‘s trailer has made it one of the most anticipated films. The movie is produced by A24 and BBC Films. It will be available in theaters on December 22.

Must Read: Megan Fox Once Slipped Into A Black Strapless Top Spilling Out Her B**bs, Flaunting Her Goddess-Like Curves & Giving Us Inspiration For Minimal Yet Chic Look For Our Next Outing

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News