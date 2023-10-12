'Bear' Fame Jeremy Allen White Agrees To Regular Alcohol Testing To Keep Custody Rights Of Kids After Divorce From Wife Addison Timlin

Jeremy Allen White is giving all it takes for the betterment of his kids. The actor has agreed to undergo near-daily alcohol testing under the terms of his custody agreement. For the unversed, the ‘Bear’ actor’s wife, Addison Timlin, filed for divorce in May after three years of marriage, and it has emerged he has agreed to a number of conditions in order to retain joint care of their children Ezer, four, and two-year-old Dolores.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the 32-year-old actor has agreed to attend at least one Alcoholics Anonymous meeting a week, plus a one-to-one therapy session.

Jeremy Allen will screen himself for alcohol five days a week using a professional portable breathalyser – which will use facial recognition technology to prove it is Jeremy using the device – and if it shows a positive test, he gets to retest again 15 minutes later to make sure the screening was accurate.

If the ‘Shameless’ actor is found to have consumed alcohol, he will lose his custody rights.

The former couple fueled rumors of a reconciliation in August when they were spotted hugging at their daughter’s soccer game, but insiders quickly dismissed suggestions they could get back together.

A source told People magazine at the time: “They are still separated, but getting along. They love their children and all spend time together. When she filed for divorce, she was upset. Things have settled a bit.”

The insider added that it has been difficult for Addison to “parent alone a lot” while Jeremy is away on set.

The source added: “When Jeremy works, she feels emotionally drained. There is still a lot of love between them though.”

She filed for divorce in May, just four months after Jeremy’s gushing Golden Globes acceptance speech about his wife, but according to the documents, they were already separated by the time the awards ceremony came round because she listed their date of separation as September last year.

Jeremy gushed in his speech: “Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you’ve done.”

