Megan Fox is among the most beautiful and talented actresses in Hollywood. She has proved her acting mettle in various movies since her debut in 2001 and continues to do so. While her performances are always phenomenal in movies, we are avid fans of the actress’ choices in clothing. She never fails to turn heads wherever she goes and flaunt her goddess-like curves. She once slipped into a top and a pair of pants and took our breaths away with the most minimalistic yet chic outfit ever.

The actress’s debut came with the 2001 film Holiday In The Sun. She went on to star in various other movies, and one of her most notable roles came in Transformers. The actress was last seen in Expendables 4.

Whether it is a run to the grocery store or a red-carpet event, Megan Fox’s style game is always on point. She is always on the best-dressed stars’ list, with her outfits complementing her voluptuous curves. Back in 2021, the Transformers star turned model for the clothing brand Boohoo and posed for some sultry pictures. She slipped into a strapless top with a sweetheart neckline and corset-like fitting. The top featured two cutouts on the sides and were sewed in a visible white thread.

The Jennifer’s Body star paired it with matching high-waisted pants that displayed high-quality tailoring. Nonetheless, to say that, she slayed in the look and made us all drool over her toned figure. She also added an oversized black jacket with OHIO written on it.

Coming to her makeup, Megan Fox opted for a nude base with some fine contouring, lips and lustrous lashes. She left her long hair down and accessorized the look with a chain and hoops. Check out her look here:

Megan Fox dropping an Ohio letterman jacket as part of her BooHoo drop simply because Machine Gun Kelly is from that state? We love to see it 😌 pic.twitter.com/ioFHMeBe7m — Kate❤️ (@ticketstocolson) October 12, 2021

We must say, Machine Gun Kelly is a lucky guy, and this look can be carried on your next outing or even a party.

