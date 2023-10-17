Over the last several days, Jada Pinkett Smith has been making the headlines owing to the bombshell details she shared of her private life – especially her relationship (marriage, separation, and potential divorce) with Will. While sources revealed their kids – Jaden Smith and Willow Smith, were devastated by these public revelations, now ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ actor has reacted to the same.

As per a recent report, the ‘Men In Black’ actor recently penned a letter to British podcaster Jay Shetty reviewing Jada’s new memoir ‘Worthy’ and detailing how he felt reading it.’ Read on to know all he wrote in it.

During her appearance on a new episode of ‘On Purpose with Jay Shetty,’ the podcaster, author, and life coach read Jada Pinkett Smith Will Smith’s letter, in which he reacts to reading her new book. In the letter (as per People), the actor reveals he was stunned, shocked, and overwhelmed by the book but starts by saying, “I just turned the final page of ‘Worthy.’”

Will Smith continued, “It is amazing to realize that despite having lived most of my life by your side, I still found myself shocked and stunned and caught off guard, laughing, then inspired, then heartbroken. I was all over the place.” The ‘Independence Day’ actor further stated that he was ‘overwhelmed’ reading her memoir, saying, “It’s one thing to hear anecdotes at a family barbecue, but it was truly overwhelming to take in your story, potently condensed in this way.”

Will also noted that Jada is “one of one, a rare blend of power and delicate sensitivity.” ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ actor said, “I know it wasn’t easy to excavate the depths in that way. I applaud and honor you.” In the letter read by Jay Shetty, Smith also said, “If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I’ll start now. Welcome to the Authors Club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest.” For the unversed, the Oscar-winning actor’s memoir ‘Will’ was published in 2021.

In response to his letter, ‘The Matrix Reloaded’ actress said, “He knows I can’t have no Merlot!” before adding, “That’s beautiful. That’s why I can’t divorce that joker.” She further said, “To hear him say that he would have hugged me more is me hearing him say he would have taken a bit more time to listen and understand.”

Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir ‘Worthy,’ which contains several bombshells regarding her marriage to Will Smith, living separately from Will since 2016, the late Tupac Shakur being her soul mate, and more, will hit bookstores today, October 17.

