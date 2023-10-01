Tupac Shakur’s brother says the arrest of a suspect for his murder has brought back the trauma of his death.

The rap singer was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in 1996 at the age of 25 and more than quarter of a century later, Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis, 60, was indicted by a grand jury in Nevada on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

However, Tupac’s sibling, Mopreme Shakur, revealed the arrest has been painful for him, as it has brought back tough memories.

He told TMZ that the arrest doesn’t mean there is justice for his brother.

He added that he wants to know if there are potential accomplices and he hopes to find out the motive for the slaying.

Tupac Shakur’s sister, Sekyiwa ‘Set,’ told TMZ in a statement: “This is no doubt a pivotal moment. The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community.

“It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, my father’s son. His life and death matters, and should not go unsolved or unrecognised, so yes, today is a victory but I will reserve judgment until all the facts and legal proceedings are complete.”

Marc DiGiacomo, a chief deputy district attorney in Clark County, said in court after the arrest that Davis was an “on-ground, on-site commander” who “ordered the death” of the ‘Changes’ rapper, according to CBS news.

13 September marked the 27th anniversary of Tupac’s death and the murder had gone unsolved until now.

It is thought that the jury had been seated on the case for “several months” when Davis was arrested whilst walking near his home on Friday morning.

Radio host Mike Muse, told ABC News after hearing the news: “Tupac was a prolific rapper, poet, actor… his lyrics today still serve such a blueprint to culture and society.

“This is why his death has always loomed over us for so long; over what actually happened to him.”

The acclaimed rap star – who used the stage name 2Pac – sold more than 75 million records worldwide and at the time of his death had been embroiled in an infamous rivalry with fellow rapper Biggie Smalls, who himself was shot and killed six months later in March 1997.

