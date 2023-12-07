In this week’s cinematic lineup, viewers can anticipate a diverse range of releases, from the festive cheer of “Merry Little Batman” to the suspenseful drama of “Leave the World Behind” and the heart-stopping, horror-inducing narrative of “Thanksgiving.” However, it’s worth noting a somewhat unexpected scarcity of Christmas-focused movies in this listicle. Despite the historical trend of feel-good holiday films during this season, the current offerings showcase an intriguing mix of genres, encompassing not only Christmas tales but also comedy, action, thriller, and horror. The cinematic choices are indeed varied, ensuring a plethora of options for audiences seeking entertainment beyond the traditional yuletide fare.

Whether you’re in the mood for laughter, adrenaline-pumping action, spine-chilling thrills, or heartwarming moments, this listicle unveils a cinematic smorgasbord that goes beyond the anticipated Christmas movie lineup. Explore the eclectic mix of releases this week, promising a cinematic journey across genres that cater to a wide spectrum of tastes and preferences.

Wonka

Rating: PG (Some Violence|Mild Language|Thematic Elements)

Genre: Kids & Family, Fantasy, Comedy

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Tom Davis, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant

Original Language: English

Director: Paul King

Producer: David Heyman, Alexandra Derbyshire, Luke Kelly

Writer: Simon Farnaby, Paul King

Release Date (Theaters): Dec 15, 2023 Wide

Runtime: 1h 56m

Distributor: Warner Bros. Pictures

Production Co: Heyday Films

Willy Wonka, a young individual aspiring to establish a shop in a city celebrated for its chocolate, uncovers that the chocolate industry is dominated by a group of avaricious chocolatiers.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever

Rating: PG (Mild Rude Humor)

Starring: Wesley Kimmel, Spencer Howell, Erica Cerra, Hunter Dillon, Chris Diamantopoulos

Genre: Kids & Family, Holiday, Comedy, Animation, Drama

Original Language: English

Director: Luke Cormican

Producer: Jeff Kinney

Writer: Jeff Kinney

Release Date (Streaming): Dec 8, 2023 On Disney+

Runtime: 1h 35m

Distributor: Disney+

Production Co: Walt Disney Pictures, Bardel Entertainment

Sound Mix: Dolby Digital

The winter holidays prove to be notably stressful for Greg Heffley this year. Following an unintentional mishap involving a snowplow while building a snowman with his best friend Rowley Jefferson, Greg frets over the possibility of not receiving the coveted new video game console he desires for Christmas. Compounding his concerns, he finds himself snowed in with his family, which includes his irritable older brother Rodrick and bothersome younger brother Manny.

Leave the World Behind

Rating: R (Some Sexual Content|Brief Bloody Images|Language|Drug Use)

Starring: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la, Kevin Bacon

Genre: Mystery & thriller, Drama

Original Language: English

Director: Sam Esmail

Producer: Sam Esmail, Marisa Yeres Gill, Lisa Roberts Gillan, Chad Hamilton, Julia Roberts

Writer: Sam Esmail

Release Date (Theaters): Nov 22, 2023 Limited

Release Date (Streaming): Dec 8, 2023 On Netflix

Runtime: 2h 20m

Distributor: Netflix

Production Co: Red Om Films, Esmail Corp., Netflix Studios, Higher Ground Productions

Sound Mix: Dolby Digital

Amanda and Clay’s planned family vacation takes an unexpected turn when a middle-aged couple, owners of the holiday home, seek refuge from a citywide blackout. With communication channels cut off and unsettling phenomena like sonic booms and unusual animal behavior unfolding, the physical and mental well-being of both families deteriorates. Amid these challenges, the clash of race becomes a distracting element in the backdrop, as the renters are upscale and White, while the owners are upscale and Black.

Thanksgiving

Rating: R (Pervasive Language|Gore|Some Sexual Material|Strong Bloody Horror Violence)

Starring: Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman, Gina Gershon

Genre: Holiday, Horror, Mystery & Thriller, Comedy

Original Language: English

Director: Eli Roth

Producer: Eli Roth, Roger Birnbaum, Jeff Rendell

Writer: Jeff Rendell

Release Date (Theaters): Nov 17, 2023 Wide

Release Date (Streaming): Dec 10, 2023 On Max

Box Office (Gross USA): $28.4M

Runtime: 1h 47m

Distributor: TriStar Pictures

Production Co: Spyglass Media Group

Sound Mix: Dolby Digital

Following a tragic conclusion to a Black Friday riot, Plymouth, Massachusetts, the historic birthplace of Thanksgiving, becomes the target of a mysterious killer with a Thanksgiving theme.

Merry Little Batman

Genre: Holiday, Action, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Kids & family

Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Luke Wilson, James Cromwell, David Hornsby

Original Language: English

Director: Mike Roth

Producer: Rebecca Palatnik

Writer: Morgan Evans

Release Date (Streaming): Dec 8, 2023 On Prime Video

Distributor: Prime Video

Production Co: DC Entertainment, Warner Animation Group

During Christmas, Damian Wayne aspires to follow in his father’s footsteps as the iconic Batman. Left alone at home while Batman confronts Gotham’s notorious supervillains on Christmas Eve, Damian discovers a nefarious plot to steal Christmas and seizes the opportunity to be a hero and save the day.

Most Popular Movies

Killers of the Flower Moon

Rating: R (Some Grisly Images|Language|Violence)

Genre: Crime, Drama

Original Language: English

Director: Martin Scorsese

Producer: Martin Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Daniel Lupi

Writer: Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Release Date (Theaters): Oct 20, 2023 Wide

Release Date (Streaming): Dec 5, 2023 On Apple Tv Plus for $19.99 to Rent

Box Office (Gross USA): $66.5M

Runtime: 3h 26m

Distributor: Paramount Pictures

Production Co: Apple Studios, Appian Way, Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions

Sound Mix: Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital

Set against the backdrop of newfound wealth from oil in the Osage Nation, the narrative unfolds in the aftermath of World War I, centering on Ernest Burkhart’s involvement in a malevolent plot orchestrated by his uncle, King Hale. Within the Osage community, grappling with enigmatic deaths among their affluent members, particularly in Ernest’s wife Mollie’s family, tensions escalate amid prevalent corruption and racism. The storyline navigates through the Osage’s pursuit of justice, Mollie’s unwavering efforts to seek assistance in Washington, and the eventual exposure of the conspiracy by the Bureau of Investigation. Despite a convoluted tapestry of deception, the aftermath brings about legal consequences, parole, and personal tragedies, laying bare the profound repercussions of greed and injustice on the Osage community.

SCRAPPER (2023)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Starring: Lola Campbell, Alin Uzun, Harris Dickinson

Original Language: English

Director: Charlotte Regan

Producer: Theo Barrowclough

Writer: Charlotte Regan

Release Date (Theaters): Aug 25, 2023 Limited

Release Date (Streaming): Oct 10, 2023 On Showtime

Runtime: 1h 24m

Distributor: Kino Lorber

Production Co: Great Point Media, DMC Film, British Film Institute (BFI), BBC Film

In this lively and imaginative father-daughter comedy, we follow Georgie (Lola Campbell), a resourceful 12-year-old girl living in secret solitude in her flat in a working-class London suburb after her mother’s passing. Engaging in bike thefts with her best friend Ali (Alin Uzun), she maintains a facade of living with a fictitious uncle to evade social workers. Suddenly, her estranged father, Jason (Harris Dickinson; Triangle of Sadness, Beach Rats) appears, compelling her to face reality. Initially resistant to this unexpected parental presence, Georgie and Jason navigate their new circumstances, discovering that both of them have considerable maturing to do. Awarded the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival, Scrapper stands out in British working-class cinema with its spirited, humorous, and formally inventive approach. Dickinson and the remarkable newcomer Campbell infuse irresistible charm into this poignant and often amusing tale of two emotionally entangled individuals—a grieving child thrust into adulthood and a father navigating uncharted waters.

Conclusion

As we wrap up this cinematic journey, I trust these curated movie suggestions will enhance your weekend viewing experience. Your feedback is invaluable to us, as it guides our ongoing efforts to provide tailored recommendations. If our selections fell short of expectations, share your insights—your input fuels our continuous improvement. Here’s to more heartwarming films perfectly suited for the season’s cozy vibes. Happy watching!

