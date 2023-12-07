Pop sensation Taylor Swift has been named TIME’s “Person of the Year” for 2023. The singer, who rarely gives interviews now, recently sat down for a chat with the magazine, wherein she reflected on her (in)famous years-old feud with Kanye West and his former wife Kim Kardashian. In the cover interview, Tay revealed that she relocated out of the United States to a different country in an attempt to disappear from the public eye entirely after the massive backlash that she received following her beef with the ‘Power’ Singer.

Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s drama went down years ago. So, here’s a quick recap: In 2009, the rapper ambushed Swift’s acceptance speech for the 2009 VMAs. He later apologized. However, the ‘Bad Blood’ between the two didn’t settle even after years of tension and attempts of reconciliation. In 2016, Ye dropped his song “Famous,” which included some problematic lyrics referring to the ‘Love Story’ crooner. He rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have s*x. Why? I made that b***h famous.” The song was previously discussed between Taylor and Kanye, however, TS’s rep released a statement saying the singer was not made aware of the “I made that b***h famous” lyric. This is when Kim Kardashian jumped into the picture and went public with a phone call between Tay and Kanye, claiming that Swift and her husband had agreed on the song’s content before its release.

After the public release of the said phone call, the tables turned in Kanye‘s favor, and Tay essentially went into hiding, but only to rise up from the dead to come back stronger than a ’90s trend with her 2017 album ‘Reputation’.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” Swift told TIME. She asserted that the incident took her “down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before” and forced her to change her life completely. “Make no mistake—my career was taken away from me,” the ‘Willow’ singer said.

She added, “I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to make phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

Ultimately, the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer has now learned to focus on her work and preserve herself as an artist. She added that she is very careful to be grateful every second that she makes music because it was all taken from her before. “There is one thing I’ve learned: My response to anything that happens, good or bad, is to keep making things. Keep making art,” she mentioned.

Taylor Swift, who dominated the Billboard chart this year, has been on a record-breaking spree in 2023, thanks to her Eras Tour and the Eras Tour concert film. Tay, who earlier maintained a low-key profile on the private front, also went public with her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, hinting she’s in a place where she is unfazed by the criticism and committed to living her best life.

For more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Jennifer Aniston Called Doing ‘The Break-Up’ Her Fate After Her Divorce From Brad Pitt: “It’s A Cathartic Thing”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News