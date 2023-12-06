Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s divorce was shocking for their fans. They were once the IT couple in Tinsel Town, but destiny had other plans. While Brad found love in Angelina Jolie, Jen went into therapy to deal with the separation. During that period, she was offered the film The Break-Up, and she couldn’t overlook the irony of the situation.

Jen accepted the offer and went to do the film, and surprisingly, the film proved therapeutic for the actress. The movie came out in 2006 with Aniston and Vince Vaughn in the lead roles. They also featured actors like Jon Favreau, Justin Long, Jason Bateman, and others in crucial roles. The movie revolves around an estranged couple who fight over a luxurious condo.

The film’s plot resonated with Jennifer Aniston as she went through a divorce recently back then. Aniston and Brad Pitt might not have fought for a luxurious condo or mansion, but they had their differences. In an interview with China Daily, the Friends star once told the outlet that she found it amusing when the offer came to her. She said, “I kind of found it something like a sign or something to do it.”

Jennifer Aniston explained the decision to do The Break-Up, saying, “In a way, it’s a cathartic thing. I felt very lucky. If this had come to me at any other time, I don’t know if I could get it for myself on the level that I would have wanted to as an actor.”

In another interview with Elle, the actress called the movie fate and again shared how it was cathartic for her to do after the divorce. Jennifer called it a fantastic experience and added she had never had more fun in a creative process before The Break-Up. The actress gave huge credit to her co-star Vince Vaughn for the fun part while filming The Break-Up.

Aniston even went on to say that Vince Vaughn brought her back to life.

For the unversed, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were from 2000 to 2005. The former couple met for the first time in 1994 and reportedly went on their first date in 1998. Pitt started dating Jolie in 2005, and after being together for over a decade, they separated in 2016.

On the work front, Jennifer Aniston was last seen in Murder Mystery 2 opposite Adam Sandler.

