Angelina Jolie is not just a name but a brand. The actress is an enigma with several films to her credit and versatile acting. She has also been an inspiration when it comes to fashion; the actress has evolved remarkably with her age. She has become wiser in terms of style, and it leans on the classier side than edgier in the 90s.

However, Jolie’s throwback pictures prove that the actress is an eternal beauty, and today, we have brought you an old photograph of the Maleficent star that will lift your mood instantly. She has been an inspiration and is known for her hard work, which she has shown vehemently throughout her career. It won’t be wrong if we say she is one of those stars who are considered as the faces of Hollywood.

From comedy to drama, her immense grasp on the action genre has left the audience floored many times. Now, returning to the throwback picture of Angelina Jolie that we came across on social media platform X was posted by a fan account, GiA. According to the caption, Jolie was photographed by fashion photographer Mario Testino in 2004. There are two pictures – one is a close-up of the actress, and another shows her seated.

Both the pictures are in black and white; hence, it is hard to distinguish the colors. In one photo, Jolie is seen wearing a gown with noodle straps and a plunging neckline. Jolie’s outfit was seemingly made from a shiny fabric. Although the picture was monochrome, the sheen is vividly visible.

Jolie flaunted her sculpted legs in the image as she posed with them crossed, lost in deep thoughts. She paired her flowy dress with high heels and went accessory-less for the look.

Angeline Jolie went for a clean face, look makeup-wise. Her eyebrows were adequately groomed, and her face was perfectly moisturized, reflecting her healthy and flawless skin. The Mr & Mrs. Smith star tied her hair in a bun with a few stray hairs at the back.

In another picture, we got a closer look at Angelina Jolie’s image, and we can see her lips are moisturized. Her eyes were mascara-laden as she flaunted the tattoo on her arm.

Check out the pictures here:

Angelina Jolie photographed by Mario Testino | 2004 pic.twitter.com/GHJXvEedqe — GiA (@joliecult) July 13, 2018

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Angelina Jolie revealed that she wouldn’t have been an actress if she started out in the current times. She said, “When I was starting out, it wasn’t as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much.”

For more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Hailey Bieber VS Dua Lipa Fashion Face-Off: Who Captivated The Internet With Their Sheer Black Outfit & Racy Look?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News