Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starrer Mr & Mrs Smith is coming back in the form of a web series with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in the lead. The series was announced in 2021, and a date for its release has now been finally sealed, and the trailer has been dropped. Here’s everything we know about the series adaptation of one of the most iconic action comedies.

The film was released in 2005 and became one of the turning points in Brad and Angelina’s lives as they fell in love while making this movie, and the rest is history. Doug Liman directed it and went on to do a business of $487.2 million at the worldwide box office.

Mr & Mrs Smith will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video next year, and it was announced way back in 2021. Initially, comedian and Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge opposite Donald Glover, but the actress left the project owing to creative differences. In April 2022, Maya Erskine was roped in for the lead role.

Here’s everything to know about the series Mr & Mrs Smith.

Cast

Besides Donald Clover and Maya Erskine, Mr & Mrs Smith has an exceptional list of guest stars. Actors like Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, Ron Perlman, and Billy Campbell will appear on the show. In addition to them, Úrsula Corberó, Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Parker Posey, and Wagner Moura are also said to have guest cameos in it.

Plot

In the film, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are a married couple who work for competing contract-killing firms. However, they are unaware of each other’s true profession. Meanwhile, in the series, Mr & Mrs Smith, Donald, and Maya’s characters are two lonely strangers hired by a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr & Mrs John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while facing a new relationship milestone. Things get more complex when they start falling for each other.

Creators

Francesca Sloane, who has worked in Fargo, Atlanta, The First, Seven Seconds, and more, is one of the creators of Mr & Mrs Smith. The lead star, Donald Glover, is also credited as the show’s creator.

Release Date & Where to Watch!

Mr & Mrs Smith will be released on Amazon Prime Video on the 2nd of February 2024. The pilot season of the series will have eight episodes.

Filming

As per reports, the series was filmed in 2022’s summer and in October. The shooting took place in New York City.

Check out the trailer for the Mr & Mrs Smith Series on Amazon Prime Video:

For the unversed 2007, another Mr & Mrs Smith series came out, but it failed to impress the audience like the 2005 film with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in the lead.

We have to wait for Donald Glover and Maya Erskine starrer Mr & Mrs Smith for a few more months to see whether it can charm the audiences.

