Fleabag sensation Phoebe Waller-Bridge exits Amazon reboot Mr. & Mrs. Smith, in which the actress was supposed star opposite Donald Glover. The 2005 original film became a huge phenomenon where its two lead actors, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, met and fell in love.

Although the original 2005 blockbuster had some weak plotlines, Angelina and Brad’s star power made the film bearable to watch. Mr. & Mrs. Smith’s storyline is simple; a bored married couple is surprised to learn that they are both assassins hired by competing agencies to kill each other.

Reportedly, the makers had also planned for Mr. & Mrs. Smith sequel but the project got lost in development, later in 2007 a series starring Martin Henderson and Jordana Brewster wasn’t picked up by any studio. Now, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s exit from the reboot has shocked many, as both Waller-Bridge and Glover had an overall deal with Amazon.

According to reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s decision comes after having some creative differences with Donald Glover. The reports further stated that the two stars remain friends following what was labeled as an amicable split.

The Golden Globe and the Emmy winning star Phoebe was set to write, executive produce and play one of the lead roles in Mr. & Mrs. Smith reboot, following her exit, the creative team is back to ground zero.

While Donald Glover remains the male lead of the reboot series, Amazon will now be recasting the female lead for 2022 pilot.

Meanwhile, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is currently in production of Indian Jones 5, she also contributed to the script of No Time To Die. On the other hand, Glover is in the post production process of Atlanta’s fourth season which is expected to return in the second half of 2022.

Post Mr. & Mrs. Smith reboot exit, Phoebe to remain part of Amazon and develop other projects for the streaming giant.

