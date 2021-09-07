Advertisement

It is a sad day for Wolverine star Hugh Jackman and his fandom as the actor’s father Christopher John Jackman has breathed his last yesterday. Senior Jackman was 84 at the time of his death and had a peaceful end as conveyed by Hugh. The actor who is grieving the loss took to his social media front and announced the same.

Hugh taking to Twitter shared an adorable picture of his late father Christopher John Jackman. The actor announcing his demise confirmed he has a peaceful exit from the world. While he is deeply sad about his passing away, he only has love and gratitude to give. In his note, Hugh fondly remembers Senior Jackman as extraordinary. Below is everything you need to know about the same.

Hugh Jackman sharing the picture of Christopher John Jackman, wrote, “In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my dad peacefully passed away,” Jackman wrote in the post. “And whilst there is deep sadness, I’m filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he’s now at peace with God.” The Tweet went viral in no time and fans have been offering their love and support to the Wolverine fame.

In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I’m filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he’s now at peace with God. pic.twitter.com/owdQuXnv6N — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 6, 2021

As per reports, Hugh Jackman and his brothers were predominantly brought up by their father. Hugh’s mother returned to England when he was eight, while his father remained in Australia. While their two sisters went away with the mother, the boys stayed back with Christopher John Jackman. Staying away from mother made Hugh and his father come closer. Based on his social media activities he has now grown closer to her over years.

We offer our deepest condolences to Hugh Jackman and his family. May senior Jackman rest in peace.

