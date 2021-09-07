Advertisement

Marvel’s latest release, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is shining at the box office. The film was expected to take a good start, but going way ahead, the numbers are fantastic. Starring Simu Liu as the superhero, the film continues to show healthy numbers.

Speaking of the domestic box office (United States and Canada), the superhero film was said to make $60-$65 million over the Labor Day weekend (extended 4-day weekend), but the start has been phenomenal. At the end of the extended weekend, the film has pulled off $90 million, as per Box Office Mojo. The $100 million would be crossed in a day or two.

Advertisement

Coming to the global run, Shang-Chi has made $146.20 million at the worldwide box office, including a share of $56.20 million from overseas. The milestone of $150 million would be achieved by today.

Helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Shang-Chi actor Awkwafina, who shot to fame with Crazy Rich Asians, Jumanji: The Next Level and Paradise Hills, recently spoke to IANS. She shared her thoughts about acting in Bollywood.

She said, “Yes, although I don’t think I can keep up. I think they are so good at what they do I will be out of breath at some point, but yes, if they just need me to sprint drinks around, I will be fine.”

In the past few years, a number of international celebrities, from Sylvester Stallone, Will Smith and Denise Richards to Ben Kingsley and Toby Stephens, among others, have appeared in Bollywood or crossover productions, in either full-fledged roles or as cameos.

Must Read: John Cena Wants To See The UFC History Maker & MMA Beast In WWE, Guess Who?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube