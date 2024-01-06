Grammy-winning singer Michael Bolton shared heartbreaking news regarding his health. He underwent surgery after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. Bolton is taking a break from his work to recover from the surgery. Meanwhile, we have brought you a throwback to when he got his breakthrough in his career, and he heavily credited his song ‘How Am I Supposed To Live Without You.’ Scroll below for more!

He was in Connecticut, and by the age of seven, he could play the saxophone and started writing songs by 9. He formed a group called Nomads when he was 14 years old and got signed on by Epic Records to a singles contract. He took up several odd jobs to sustain himself after he dropped out of school and went to travel cross country to pursue music as his career. Bolton reportedly also worked for the American Idol’s former judge Paula Abdul‘s babysitter.

Michael Bolton went through depression when he had no money for rent, and he relied heavily on any music gig in Connecticut to bring food to the table and pay for the rent. In an interview with Billboard, Bolton opened up about his hardships before his career took off, and he claims that it was because of his song How Am I Supposed to Live Without You. It was written by the When a Man Loves a Woman singer and sung by Laura Branigan. The royalty check he received for the song was over a whopping $78,000.

Michael Bolton said, “The first significant royalty check was the BMI payment for the airplay for the [1983] Laura Branigan single, ‘How Am I Supposed To Live Without You,’ I’d never seen anything like that; it was over $78,000.”

He revealed he was confident about that song and believed it was worth $200K. Michael Bolton added, “I called my accountant to see whether I could buy a car.” Laura’s version of the song not only became a hit but earned the 12th spot on Billboard Hot 100 as per CheatSheet.com. It remained on the chart for twenty weeks. The song was a part of Laura’s album Branigan 2, and the album was #29 on Billboard 200. The album stayed on the chart for thirty-seven weeks.

However, Bolton’s version of How Am I Supposed To Live Without You topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts and stayed on the chart for over twenty weeks. Bolton’s rendition was part of the album Soul Provider, which reached #3 on Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for over two hundred weeks.

Michael Bolton once again collaborated with Laura Branigan and co-wrote the song ‘I Found Someone,’ but it wasn’t as successful as their previous collab. But the song was due when Cher resurrected it and became a turning point in her career.

On the work front, Michael Bolton will take a break from his touring due to his health concerns. He took to his Facebook handle to share the news with his fans and thanked his medical team for a successful surgery.

