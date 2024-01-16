Succession star Kieran Culkin is currently on cloud nine after bagging the Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award, and Emmy for his outstanding performance as Roman Roy. The actor has garnered immense fame for his character, and obviously, fans tend to get excited when they spot their favorite actor in public. They also, without realizing it, sometimes annoy the stars. Something similar happened with Kieran once, and he got a little furious at the fan.

The series started in 2018 and ran for four seasons. The actor started his career with Home Alone alongside his brother Macaulay Culkin. Kieran appeared in films like Music of the Heart, Scott Pilgrim vs the World, and Igby Goes Down. But he became a household name for his role in the HBO series, which has got him some of the prestigious awards as well. Keep scrolling for more.

A few years ago, Kieran Culkin, in an interview with Vanity Fair, revealed how he dealt with the massive fame he got after Succession happened. He said that he is okay with fans taking his photographs but not with them clicking his kids’ pictures. The handsome actor is married to Jazz Charton and has two children. While accepting Emmy for his Roman Roy performance, the actor said he wishes to have more kids.

Kieran Culkin said, “It’s mostly fine. Most people’s instincts when they do like a double take, the first thing to do is they reach for their phone, and that camera comes out.” The actor continued, “That’s just obviously a violation, and I don’t think people know it.”

He recalled an incident when he was out with his daughter. Kieran was ordering a bagel when a fan started taking pictures of him. He said, “In that one particular case, I just got mad. I started yelling at the guy in the bagel place.” The Succession star added that he apologized for the outburst and immediately apologized to the guy.

After bagging the award, Kieran Culkin made headlines for jokingly dissing Pedro Pascal while giving his acceptance speech at the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony. He said, ‘Suck it, Pedro… mine.’ The joke continued as at the Emmys, Pedro came with arm support on and said that the Succession star beat the sh*t out of him. This healthy rivalry is amusing for the fans and has been all over social media.

The TV series Succession, created by Jesse Armstrong and starring Kieran Culkin, has an 8.9 out of 10 rating on IMDb.

