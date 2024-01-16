Lights! Camera! Action! The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are here. The Hollywood stars are all decked up, and the red carpet is beaming with great actors and actresses. Christina Ricci and Camila Morrone, Jenna Ortega, Selena Gomez, Padma Lakshmi, and others looked their absolute best at the Emmys 2024. Scroll below for more.

The Emmys got delayed because of the Hollywood strikes; thus, the nominations are from 2022 as well. But as the saying goes, ‘it’s better late than never,’ and it’s the award season, people! The stars and the fans are already charged up as the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards took place just recently, so the celebration continues.

Selena Gomez looked stunning in a sheer gown as she posed with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short. Padma Lakshmi looked captivated us in her green gown. Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham was a vision green body-hugging gown. Let’s check out some of the best-looking stars at the Emmys 2024.

1. Selena Gomez

The Rare Beauty founder sparkled in a strapless sheer gown in purple. She paired the outfit with purple heels, a dazzling statement necklace, a ring, and small earrings. She did a tied-up hairdo with loose locks and glam makeup with striking purple lips.

Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. pic.twitter.com/LYeyo7Ut0D — 21 (@21metgala) January 16, 2024

2. Jenna Ortega

The actress was nominated for her role on Wednesday and looked gorgeous in a strapless Dior gown. She accessorized the outfit with a statement ring, a bracelet, and a necklace as she kept her down, sporting her signature bangs.

Jenna Ortega attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. pic.twitter.com/2B13DU8Nbl — 21 (@21metgala) January 16, 2024

3. Christina Ricci

Ricci wore a black gown with a plunging neckline and carried a silver purse. Christina paired the outfit with a layered necklace with green jewels, a bangle, and a statement ring.

Christina Ricci attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. pic.twitter.com/pC1ANQOoGj — 21 (@21metgala) January 15, 2024

4. Hannah Waddingham

The Ted Lasso star arrived in a green sheer halter neck dress with a feather train at the 2024 Emmys. The actress kept it simple with a pair of silver dainty earrings.

5. Tom Hiddleston

The Loki star looked dapper in a grey tux, silver tie, and white shirt underneath. The actor wore a classic watch to accessorize his look for the night.

6. Jeremy Allen White

The Bear star wore a white jacket over a white shirt paired with a black bow tie and pants. He took home the award for lead actor in a comedy series.

7. Claire Danes

Claire looked dreamy in a pink floor-lengthed Balmain gown with massive brooches on the shoulders. The actress sported silver jewelry with her pink outfit and a fresh face makeup with pink lips.

Claire Danes in Balmain at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/lL2t6BLudE — Couture is Beyond (@CoutureIsBeyond) January 16, 2024

8. Camila Morrone

Camila Morrone looked ravishing in a red Atelier Versace floor-length gown with her hair down styled in loose curls. She went accessory-less and made her dress the star of the night.

9. Padma Lakshmi

Reality show host Padma Lakshmi wore a green Marchesa gown with gold chain straps, designs on the top half, and a significant volume at the bottom. She accessorized with gold bangles.

10. Daniel Radcliffe

The Harry Potter star wore a wine-colored suit, matching pants, a white shirt, and a black bow tie as he posed with Weird Al on the red carpet.

Daniel Radcliffe and Weird Al at the 75th #Emmys pic.twitter.com/2HJwLQbvgn — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) January 16, 2024

Which look did you like the best? Do let us know!

