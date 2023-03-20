The cast of Ted Lasso will visit the White House to participate in a discussion with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on “the importance of mental health to promote overall well-being.”

The meeting will be held on Sunday afternoon and the fans of the comedy show are pretty excited about it.

President Biden teased the appearance minutes before Apple announced the news officially and posted a confirmation by making a reference to the Apple TV+ hit comedy, Ted Lasso. The caption read, “Tomorrow,” and the picture flaunts a poster that reads, “Believe.”

“Ted Lasso has inspired the world through its universal themes around optimism, kindness, and determination and the Lasso philosophy to ‘believe,'” reads Apple’s announcement of the meeting of the minds.

Variety reports that excerpts from the event will be released on the White House’s official social media channels. The third season of Ted Lasso debuted on Apple TV+ on March 15, kicking off its 12-episode season.

There remains uncertainty about whether a fourth season of the show will be approved by showrunner and star Jason Sudeikis, who has stated that such a matter “will always be dictated by the stories.”

Sudeikis developed Ted Lasso along with Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt. It is based on the existing format and characters first featured on NBC Sports.

Sudeikis serves as an executive producer in addition to starring. Lawrence executive produces via Doozer Productions. Hunt, Kelly, and Bill Wrubel also executive produce along with Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer as well as Jane Becker and Jamie Lee. Goldstein is a writer and co-executive producer of the series.

Fans of Ted Lasso are pretty excited to watch the star cast in the White House on Sunday.

