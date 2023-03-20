Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise might have started his career as a s*x symbol but in reality, he is not really interested in s*x if he is not in a relationship. The ‘Mission Impossible’ star in of his earlier interviews spoke about how he loves getting intimate if he is dating somebody suggesting that it might be more meaningful.

The 60-year-old star has earlier dated celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz, Katie Holmes, and Mimi Rogers among a few others. The ‘War of the Worlds’ star in an interview with a German magazine way back in 2005, chose to speak about what s*x means to him when he is dating somebody and when he is not.

Speaking to the magazine as per the Fandom Wire, Cruise asserted, “S*x is great, if you are in a relationship.” He further added, “Otherwise, I find s*x actually not so interesting. Without a relationship, it is confusing.” Cruise, before becoming a bonafide action star, starred in movies like ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Risky Business’, ‘The Firm’, ‘Interview With the Vampire’, and ‘Jerry Maguire.’ Tom Cruise was definitely at the top of his s*x-symbol game in his earlier days.

While Tom Cruise might not be interested in meaningless s*x, actor’s first girlfriend Diane Cox in an interview with another publication spilled the tea on how amazing their s*x life was adding that she and Tom Cruise made love with each other whenever they could. Cox shared that they once got intimate in her father’s car and in their garage. Cox also dubbed Tom Cruise as a “h*renee guy like Austin Powers.”

On the work, Tom Cruise was last seen in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ which scooped the Oscar for Best Sound. The handsome hunk will soon be seen in the new instalment of ‘Mission Impossible’.

