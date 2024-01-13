Jenna Ortega, the star of Netflix’s hit series Wednesday, recently attended the screening of her film Miller’s Girl in a risque outfit. It was completely opposite of her Wednesday Addams avatar, and she looked like a sensual angel, TBH! Her fresh face makeup and the dress gave the young actress a radiant look. Keep scrolling for more.

Jenna is not only one of the rising stars whose fame skyrocketed after starring in the popular Netflix series but is also set to return with a bang in Wednesday Season 2. Before that overwhelming fame, Jenna also appeared in the slasher film franchise Scream and was set to appear in Scream VII as well. But she reportedly exited the project for Wednesday 2. The actress enjoys a great fan following on Instagram and has 39.4 million followers.

Jenna Ortega’s Miller’s Girl is a thriller where she is paired opposite Black Panther star Martin Freeman. The trailer was intriguing; fans found similarities with the 90s thriller The Crush. Martin and Jenna’s film’s screening took place at the 2024 Palm Springs Film Festival, and the Wednesday star ate and left no crumbs in her angelic white mini dress. She sported a Valentino dress from the brand’s Spring 2024 Collection. The dress featured floral straps covering her busty assets, giving her a sultry look.

The Scream actress paired gorgeous attire with Christian Louboutin pumps. Jenna Ortega wore a white choker, pearl earrings, and a pearl bracelet for accessories. She also wore a white coat over the dress earlier in the evening. Jenna sported her classic bangs, and her hair modeled light waves.

Jenna Ortega had winged eyeliner, pink blush on her dewy base foundation, and pink lipstick for makeup. Her photographs have been posted by Film Updates on the social media platform X.

Check them out here:

Jenna Ortega at the ‘MILLER’S GIRL’ premiere at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. https://t.co/jKYMZmky85 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 12, 2024

Fans couldn’t stop but appreciate her beauty, taking the comment section of the post.

One wrote, “She’s gorgeous.”

Another said, “She looks stunning.”

A third one complimenting the dress wrote, “The Outfit stunning.”

Another quipped, “The dress has pockets; I’m obsessed.”

And, “She is adorable!”

Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman‘s Miller’s Girl will be in the theatres on January 26, 2024.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Christian Oliver’s Transition From A Model To A Versatile Actor Earned Him Fortunes; Find Out His Estimated Net Worth In 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News