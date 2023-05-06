The Indian-American author, actress and model Padma Lakshmi has always been known for her awe-inspiring looks and how she carries herself. She recently sent the internet on meltdown after a picture of herself in a golden bikini went viral on social media.

The 52-year-old, who keeps giving us a sneak peek into her glam side, took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of her bikini shoot for a sports magazine. Several of her fans were going gaga over her latest bold photoshoot in a golden bikini.

Just days after the viral bikini photoshoot, Padma Lakshmi opens up about how she made it to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She claimed that initially, she felt the offer was a joke. “I honestly thought I was being Punk’d. When I was a model [in my 20s], I would have killed to be in Sports Illustrated, but it never happened, and I thought that ship had sailed. I really hadn’t thought about anything like that in so long. So when the phone call came, I couldn’t believe it. I literally was like: Are you kidding me?,” Padma told Yahoo Entertainment.

The Taste the Nation star added, “We finished filming in October, and I was already working out really hard for a month to lose the weight from Top Chef — because I gain 10 or 15 pounds every season. So I’ve been in and out of the gym basically my whole life. All I do is I eat, or I work it off at the gym. I box, I jump rope, I do whatever I can because I’m not in my 20s, and my body is different.”

While swimwear magazine came calling later than Padma Lakshmi would have imagined, posing now, in her 50s, she says. “I hope it does tell women of all shapes and sizes that you don’t have to be rail thin. I’m definitely not rail thin.” What matters is that “you’re the best version of yourself, and you’re healthy, and you’re in shape. And as much as exercise has given me physically, it’s given me way more emotionally and mentally, especially boxing. It’s made me feel very grounded. I had a very hard younger life, and I often felt intimidated. Boxing has really given me an inner strength. I recommend it to everyone.” Watch the BTS video of her bikini shoot for a sports magazine here.

