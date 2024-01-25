Despite all obstacles, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom has sailed at the worldwide box office. A lot of negativity surrounded the film due to alleged reshoots and the role reduction of Amber Heard. The film has now made its way to the digital world. Below are the details on how, where, and when to watch Aquaman 2.

At the global box office, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom has made total earnings of $398 million. The DCEU film was made on a reported budget of $205 million, which means it needs about $410 million to break even. That feat is pretty close. In fact, trade analysts have predicted a lifetime of around $420-$430 million worldwide.

Where to watch Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom online?

For those who missed out on watching Jason Momoa starrer at the theatres, there’s happy news! Warner Bros has made Aquaman 2 in 4K Ultra HD quality available to buy for $25 or rent for $20 on Prime Video, Apple TV, and other transactional video-on-demand services.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom creators are yet to announce its release on an OTT platform. Most Warner Bros films, especially DC projects, are available to watch on Max. So, it is likely that creators will opt for the same streaming platform in the near future.

Aquaman 2 Pre-Order Online

Additionally, if one wants to own a physical copy of Aquaman 2, it’s available on DVD for $25, Blu-ray for $30, and a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc for $40 on Amazon.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is the highest-grossing DCEU film

Given the initial box office response, it was evident that Jason Momoa’s sequel would not be able to break the records set by its original film. However, it maintained a decent pace at the ticket windows since its release around Christmas last year.

Aquaman 2 recently surpassed the worldwide collections of Black Adam ($393.45 million) and turned out to be the highest-grossing DCEU film in the last 5 years.

More About Aquaman 2

The superhero film marks the return of Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/ Aquaman. He’s married to Mera (Amber Heard), and they’re blessed with a baby boy in the sequel. The sequel witnesses him balance his new life along with his responsibilities as the King of Atlantis.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom narrates the tale of brotherhood. Arthur Curry recruits his half-brother Orm to destroy the Black Manta.

James Wan has directed Aquaman 2, which also stars Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Randall Park, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Martin Short, and Nicole Kidman in pivotal roles.

