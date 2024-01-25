William Shakespeare once said, “What’s in a name?” But apparently, it is everything, and the slightest mistake can get you in trouble, or if you are born with actor Tom Hollander’s luck, then get a seven-figure amount in your bank account. The White Lotus actor has revealed that he once accidentally got a paycheck meant for MCU star Tom Holland from his Avengers bonus. Scroll below to know!

Hollander is known for his performance in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and The King’s Man. Meanwhile, Holland is known for playing Spider-Man in the MCU and has appeared in multiple Marvel movies, including Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. He will be returning with the fourth installment in his solo franchise. His last Spider-Man film, No Way Home, earned big at the worldwide box office and has a net worth of around $25 million.

As per Digital Spy, Tom Hollander recently appeared on the Late Night With Seth Meyers and spoke about the confusion. The host asked the Pirates of the Caribbean star whether he has ever been confused with MCU star Tom Holland. For the record, both of them are British actors. Hollander said, “People in the accounts department of my agency got confused. We were with the same agents briefly. And it was a terrible moment.”

Tom Hollander was at a friend’s theatre production when he received an email about the bonus check. He said, “[Then] the interval came, and I checked my email, and I got one from the agency saying, ‘Payment slip for first box office bonus for The Avengers.'” The actor did not reveal the amount and added, “It was an astonishing amount of money. It was not his salary; it was his first box office bonus. Not the whole box-office bonus, the first one.”

The actor added, “He was 20 or something [at the time]. So my feeling of smugness that you remember I had in the first half disappeared completely. But that’s showbiz!” He shared the incident while speaking to Extra TV on the NYC premiere of his Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, and you can check out the video here:

Tom Hollander jokes he was "utterly crushed" when he mistakenly got Tom Holland's "Avengers" bonus check! 😅 https://t.co/Rfd8evSQiR pic.twitter.com/bLZq5Y46ON — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 24, 2024

Meanwhile, industry insider Daniel Richtman claimed that Sony Pictures is allegedly considering bringing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back in Spider-Man 4 after the massive success of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, Marvel boss Kevin Feige wants this Tom Holland starrer to be more grounded and on the street level.

For more updates on Spider-Man 4 & other Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Eminem Was Accused Of Being Homophobic Because Of Constantly Using The F-Word, Once Broke Silence On “Not Liking Gay People”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News