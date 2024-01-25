Many wouldn’t know, but Megan Fox began her acting journey at the age of 5. She began taking drama and dance classes and began modeling at 13. But before she earned worldwide recognition with Transformers, did you know the actress would sell smoothies at a cafe? Scroll below for an interesting trivia.

Megan did not have an ideal childhood. Her parents were really strict, and she wasn’t even allowed to invite her friends at home. Things got more challenging as her stepfather was allegedly verbally, mentally, and emotionally abusive. She barely had any friends and was bullied in middle school.

Megan Fox used to sell smoothies!

Before her big debut in Hollywood, Megan Fox took up various odd jobs. The Expend4bles actress would sell smoothies at the Tropical Smoothie Cafe when she was a teenager. But the most bizarre part of her job was dressing up as a giant banana, which made her feel extremely humiliated.

Megan Fox told Bang Media, “I worked at a Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Florida when I was 15. I would have to go out in the street wearing a gigantic banana costume and dance to try to get customers to come in. There was no anonymity, the costume had a big hole cut out so that everyone would see your face.”

Megan Fox was mocked by her school friends

She was often recognized by her pals, who teased her. Megan revealed, “My friends from school would drive back and forth and yell all kinds of awesome obscenities at me!”

During the interview, Megan Fox also revealed that she would dress up “cheap” because of the financial crisis.

Poor Megan! But we’re proud of the empire she has build today.

Megan Fox Net Worth 2024

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Megan Fox reportedly has a whopping $8 million fortune. She owns multiple properties in LA and Malibu, among others. The actress also loves cars and owns Mercedes Benz and Audi in her collection.

A massive chunk of her earnings are contributed from her acting career. She’s been a part of some renowned projects like Jennifer’s Body, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, amongst others.

