Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have gotten in their best shape for their upcoming film, Deadpool 3. The actors revealed they were done filming and updated the fans on social media. He shared that it was all fun except for the training and the diet. The routine was challenging, but it paid off, as we see their ripped physique in the leaked photos from the film’s set.

The film’s shoot got delayed because of the Hollywood strikes, but it resumed and was in full swing after that was resolved. A few days back, leaked photographs indicated that there will be multiple variants of Wade Wilson, including Dogpool. It is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024, and it’s just a few more months to wait before this Shawn Levy-directed film hits the theatres.

Deadpool 3 stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds paid great attention to their fitness regimes. The Green Lantern star posted pictures of him working out at 3 am in the morning on his Instagram story section. Hugh shared photos of his meals on the photo-sharing app and a training sesh video. In the video, the Deadpool 3 star could be seen doing curls and lifting weights as he worked out his biceps.

Check out Hugh’s workout video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

According to Screenrant, the Wolverine star was consuming 8,000 calories a day. His meal included portions of cod, broccoli, cottage cheese, asparagus, and a slice of lemon. His cheat meals comprised pizza and some roast items.

Instagram Stories posted by Hugh Jackman on January 14, 2024 pic.twitter.com/sXLALhX6FL — Hugh’s IG Stories (@hugh_ig) January 15, 2024

Instagram Story posted by Hugh Jackman on January 23, 2024 pic.twitter.com/MHAtLRK9MH — Hugh’s IG Stories (@hugh_ig) January 23, 2024

On the other hand, Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds’ personal trainer, Don Saladino, revealed his bland diet last year. Per Business Insider’s report, Saladino said that Ryan eats every three to four hours and eats food items like oatmeal, protein powder, salmon, vegetables, sweet potato, and chicken.

Ryan Reynolds stuns in new instagram story. pic.twitter.com/bFpsXTig5D — TAE (@smracist) January 24, 2024

“I’m not training for Deadpool. I’m training to spend several months with Hugh Jackman — who’s not nearly as nice as everyone thinks.” — Ryan Reynolds via his Instagram Story pic.twitter.com/rUSxnad4xf — Nerd Talks (@NerdTalksShow) February 4, 2023

Ryan’s training session started with foam rolling to reduce tenderness in some body parts, increase circulation, and massage muscle tissues. Then, it’s a dynamic warm-up followed by thoracic extension, thoracic rotation, shoulder mobility, and hips. Saladino and Ryan break workouts into pushing and pulling movements, and the Deadpool 3 star also does a lot of walking in his daily life.

All the videos and photos hype up fans’ excitement for this Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer. Check out Ryan’s latest post on wrapping up Deadpool 3’s filming today:

The suit hides the blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it's mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @RealHughJackman… all under the stalwart leadership of @ShawnLevyDirect I got to make a… pic.twitter.com/aEasnxo6cD — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 24, 2024

There have been rumors that Taylor Swift will appear in the Marvel flick as Dazzler. Deadpool 3 is slated to be released on 26 July 2024.

