American filmmaker and actor Kevin Costner is a veteran Hollywood star with two Academy Awards. Harrison Ford is another actor who is as popular as Costner and a legend like him. Ford has been part of many blockbuster films and owes one of his box-office successes to Costner. The Yellowstone star once had to pass on a role that then went to Ford, and it ended up becoming a huge financial success.

Kevin recently made headlines for his alleged linkup rumors with singer Jewel. According to sources, he and Jewel enjoyed many fun activities during his visit to Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. TMZ allegedly spotted him with his hands wrapped around the singer’s waist. Previously, he was linked with Hollywood A-lister Reese Witherspoon. He and his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, parted ways after being together for eighteen years.

Kevin Costner’s professional life is as interesting as his personal life, maybe even more than that! In 1997, Wolfgang Peterson directed Air Force One came out. Ford played President James Marshall’s role, written initially with Kevin Costner in mind. But Harrison Ford did the film because Costner had date problems. Costner was busy with his movie The Postman and had to pass on Peterson’s film.

Harrison Ford revealed it in an interview with The Los Angeles Times, saying, “This was a script that Kevin Costner originally had, and he gave it to me. Kevin knew this was a big commercial movie, but his schedule didn’t allow him to do it. And he told [the producers] he would let it go only if I could do it.” The Indiana Jones star also explained that he and Kevin Costner weren’t that close but met one another on several occasions, and he liked Costner.

Ford also mentioned that he liked Kevin Costner more when he sent Air Force One makers to him, and they got him for the film. According to Box Office Mojo, the film was made on a budget of $85 million and did a business of over $300 million at the worldwide box office. On the other hand, The Postman, for which Costner didn’t do Peterson’s film, was made on an estimated budget of $80 million and was a massive box office dud. The film made only around $17.62 million.

For the unversed, Air Force One was a story about communist radicals hijacking Air Force One with the US President and his family on it. While the Vice President negotiates from Washington DC, the President, who is also a War Veteran, fights to rescue the hostages who are trapped with him.

Last year, Harrison Ford joined Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone universe by starring in the 1923 series. However, Costner has reportedly left the popular series over scheduling problems.

