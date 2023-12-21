Another week passed, and Netflix released its weekly list of the Top-10 Most-Watched Web Series. From The Crown: Season 6, CoComelon Lane: Season 1 to Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1 and more have been on the list, and most of them have been on it in the previous weeks, while there have been a few new entries too.

Netflix has entertained viewers with various new series from around the world. In the recent past, South Korean dramas have been gaining a lot of popularity, and the leading streaming platform makes sure to bring in some of the best K-Dramas for the fans.

The Crown Season 6 Part 2 came out on December 14th, and before the final part of the last season dropped, people binge-watched the sixth season and made it secure a spot on the Top-10 Most-Watched Web Series list for the fifth time.

Look at the Top-10 Most-Watched Web Series on Netflix from December 11th to December 17th:

1. My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1

The web series debuted on the second spot last week; this week, it’s at the top with 12.8 million views. It has been watched for 97.5 million hours. Check out our review of My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1 here.

2. The Crown: Season 6

The Crown: Season 6 is ruling in the second spot with 5.8 million views. The series, inspired by the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth III, has been watched for 50.9 million hours.

3. Obliterated: Season 1

The series was at the #1 position last week, but now it has gone down to the third position and has been watched for 35.6 million hours and has 5.2 million views.

4. World War II: From the Frontlines: Season 1

World War II: From the Frontlines: Season 1 rose from the fifth spot to the fourth one, with 21.2 million hours of it watched by viewers. It has 4.4 million views.

5. Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1

With 3 million views and 24.9 million hours watched, Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1 is still securing a spot on Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Watched Web Series.

6. Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5

It is a new addition to the top-10 list and achieved it in its debut week only. It has 2.4 million views and has been watched for 12.9 million hours.

7. Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife: Season 1

The mini-series is on the list for the third time and has been viewed for 6.1 million hours with 2.3 million views.

8. CoComelon Lane: Season 1

This kids’ series is again on Netflix’s Top-10 Most-watched Web Series list with 2 million views and has been watched for 7.8 million hours.

9. Young Sheldon: Season 1

The spin-off series of The Big Bang Theory’s titular character, Sheldon Cooper, has managed to get 1.6 million views and has been watched for 11.6 million hours.

10. School Spirits: Season 1

It is another new entry in the top-10 list. School Spirits: Season 1, with 1.4 million views and 8.9 million hours watched, has managed to secure a place.

Watch this space to discover which web series makes it to the Top-10 Most-Watched Web Series of Netflix’s list next week.

