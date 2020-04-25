Happy Birthday Arijit Singh! Here Are 5 Of His Songs That Redefined Music In Bollywood

Arijit Singh is a singer whose songs are not felt by hearts, they’re felt by souls. He is easily the most loved singer of this generation. Arijit is very versatile in singing as he makes one feel the unrequited love’s pain in one song and gives the feeling of happiness with another.

The whole industry including his contemporary singers are fans of him. There are very few singers who can get through the emotions out of you but Arijit Singh is that special singer who perfectly knows how to turn the experience of listening to music into a soulful one. On the occasion of his birthday, here are 5 of his magical songs that will touch your heart:

Kalank Title Track:

It was a pleasant surprise to see how Kalank’s trailer was mostly talked about for Arijit Singh’s voice in the two lines from Kalank title track. The comment section got filled with Arijit’s fans. Arijit even won the best playback singer for this song at Filmfare this year.

Laal Ishq (Ram-Leela):

That Redness, that remorse, that defect and that enmity, all that ‘Ishq’ possesses can never be defined in words but only be felt through emotions. With Arijit’s beautifully rendered alaap, this song comes into its full form.

Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha):

When you pair singing legends like Alka Yagnik and Arijit Singh, the results are bound to be blockbuster. Arijit’s voice variations perfectly depicted Ved’s conflicts within him.

Kabira(YJHD):

Kabira, musical characterizes a ‘Nirmohi’. A person who doesn’t love or hate. A piece of melancholy music with Arijit’s sensitive voice makes this track a memorable one.

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage (Kabir Singh):

In the movie Kabir Singh, this song takes you through all the moments where Preeti was actually Bezaar and Kabir was tagged Barbaad. Those beats and electronic guitar adds value to Arijit’s magical voice.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!