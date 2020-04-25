Ajay Devgn’s 9-Years-Old Son Yug Assists Him For The Latest Lockdown Song ‘Thahar Ja’

After giving the highest grosser of All-Time with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warriors, Ajay Devgn is currently motivating people to stay indoors and stay calm during Lockdown. There have been lots of reports regarding chaos in the country and people breaking lockdown and Ajay has times and again encouraged his followers to understand the seriousness of the situation and stay quarantined.

The superstar has now come up with a song ‘Thahar Ja‘ which does the same but in an even more friendly way. Ajay took to Twitter earlier this morning and shared the link of song with his extended family. He wrote, “Pause. Reflect. Pray. We will weather this storm together. Stay safe, Stay Happy. Apno ke liye #ThaharJa”

Also featuring Ajay’s son 9-years-old son Yug, the melodious song has been shot by Ajay himself and at his home. According to Bollywood Hungama report, Ajay Devgn has told that the song has been written by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s lyricist Anil Verma and is about mental health and happiness. He also said that the song tries to explain that we have been working all our lives for our family and now for their safety only we have to stay at home.

Interestingly, Ajay also revealed that Yug has also assisted him with the song which has been sung and composed by Mehul Vyas. Isn’t that lovely?

Meanwhile, Ajay will be next seen in films like Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Golmaal 5 & Singham 3.

