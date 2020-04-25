67th National Films Awards Delayed Indefinitely Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

While affecting the globe at large, Novel Coronavirus has also laid it’s wrath on the film industries. May 3, marks the National Film Awards ceremony every year, but in 2020 following the pandemic, it might get postponed indefinitely and below is everything you need to know about the same.

National Film Awards celebrates the excellence in cinema over all the film industries present in the country and honours them for the same. Now if the reports are to be believed, the event that happens on May 3 every year stands delayed as the pandemic outbreak no where seems to stop.

A report in Bollywood Hungama states that the officials have not even discussed about the National Awards as all the forces are right now working on their capacities to curb the virus. Filmmaker Rahul Rawail, who was a part of the jury last year, revealed that a jury was about to start the process before the pandemic outbreak happened. But had to halt at the moment, no further details have still been given to them.

For the unversed, this is the second year in a row that the National Film Awards are delayed. Last year the event was delayed because of the general election. The winners were announced in August and were conferred with their honours in December. Meanwhile, according to Rahul, with a very less number of releases in 2020, it will be unfair to have a National Award ceremony next year.

Last year which was the 66th year of the prestigious ceremony, we saw Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Dgar, Gujarati film Hellaro and many other making ut big and taking home the title.

