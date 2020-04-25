Varun Dhawan, who celebrated his birthday yesterday, has also helped some daily wage workers under the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Ashoke Pandit who is the president of Indian Film and TV directors Association took to Twitter to thank Varun for his contribution. Sharing the video he wrote, “@fwice_mum thanks @Varun_dvn for donating towards the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry.

Varun Dhawan Pledges To Help Daily Wage Workers Under FWICE Post Donating To PM Cares, CM Relief Funds & Providing Meals To Hospitals

Nearly 5 lakh cine workers, belonging to 32 crafts, wish him a very Happy Birthday. #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan #FWICEFightsCorona”.

For the unversed, Varun has been contributing to the battle against the pandemic since the very begining. The actor first donated a sum of 55 Lakhs to the Pm Cares and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Later he also pledged to provide meals to the healthcare workers, doctors, medical staffs in the hospital.

The actor has been using his social media handle to spread awareness about the pandemic and urge people to stay home.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!