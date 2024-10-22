Abhijeet Bhattacharya is one musician who has never shied away from expressing his opinions. In the past, he has openly opposed Pakistani artists working in India. But remember when he openly challenged Salman Khan after his alleged controversies with Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh? Scroll below for all the details!

Salman is one of the most influential personalities in Bollywood. His alleged feud with Arijit Singh began in 2014 during an award function. He dozed off while Khan was hosting, which pissed off the superstar. When asked about the same, the singer responded, “Aap logo ne sula diya,” which infuriated the Sikandar actor more. The musician apologized numerous times, but Bollywood allegedly boycotted him after the unexpected rift.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s open challenge to Salman Khan

In an old interview with India Today, Abhijeet Bhattacharya slammed Bollywood actors who condemn terrorism but refrain from speaking against Pakistan. He called them “diplomatic.” Furthermore, he also called out “superstars” of Bollywood, including “Johar,” “Bhatt” and “Khans” who give opportunities to Pakistani artists to work in India.

Abhishek Bhattacharya said, “Aapko maloom hai sabse dukh, sabse gandagi kya hui? Ek singer ubhar raha hai desh ka bada, aapne uska gana Pakistani se dub kara diya? Salman Khan ne… sochiye! Aur wo subah shaam social media pe hath pao jod raha hai. Unko kya diya humare desh ke superstar ne? Sirf uska hi nahi, Sonu Nigam ka bhi. Khada kon hua unke sath? Sirf mai.”

He also claimed Salman did it intentionally to create a fanbase in Pakistan by making Pak artists dub songs of Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam. He then challenged the Tiger 3 actor, “Himmat hai toh ek baar mujhe gavayo and dub karke dikhao mera gana kisi Pakistani se.”

Abhishek Bhattacharya also called himself the only “deshbhakt” of Bollywood. Take a look at the viral video below:

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya exposing the Real Face of Bollywood especially Salman Khan 🔥 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/JXRSKvAPMq — Rosy (@rose_k01) October 21, 2024

